Friends of the Titanic Memorial Garden Demonstration – October 6, 2020

Friends of the Titanic Memorial invite you to a Zoom meeting to show you plans for the Demonstration Garden in Titanic Memorial Park and answer any questions you may have.

The Zoom meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 7:00 pm.

You must register by clicking here in advance for this meeting.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Background: The Friends have been working with NPS on plans for a”Demonstration Garden” in the North area of the Park. The garden will demonstrate the use of native shrubs and perennials to mimic the original form, structure, and color of the historic design while adding habitat for pollinators and birds. We’ve submitted a permit to install this garden in the Spring of 2021. (Planting plans dependent on COVID-19 restrictions, of course.)Hope to see you on the Zoom call!Corinne Irwin, Chair, Friends of Titanic MemorialPark