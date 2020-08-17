Emergency Preparedness and Resiliency Building Festival
September 24th – 25th, 2020
Aug 17, 2020 | Events | 0 Comments
EVENT SCHEDULE
Day 1 – September 24, 2020
12:00 PM – 12:10 PM
Welcome and Introductions
• Regina Blye, Co-Chair, SW Strong!
• Ben Curran, Co-Chair, SW Strong!
• Donna Purchase, SWNA President
12:10 PM – 12:15 PM
Champions of Preparedness and Resilience
• Premkumar Jogi, Serve DC
12:15 PM – 1:15 PM
Weather the Storm – How to Build a Disaster Resilient Community
• Regina Blye, MPAff (Facilitator)
• Craig Fugate, Former Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
• Mathew McCollough, Director, DC Office of Disability Rights (ODR
1:15 PM – 1:30 PM Disaster Play List
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM
Food Security and Covid-19 Community Feeding Efforts
• Ben Curran, (Facilitator)
• Danielle Nierenberg, President, Food Tank, Baltimore, MD
• Karen McManus, Coordinator, SW Mutual Aid Pod
• Nate Mook, CEO, World Central Kitchen, Washington, DC
2:30 PM – 2:45 PM Disaster Play List
2:45 PM – 3:35 PM
Emergency Financial First Aid Kit
• Jena Roscoe, Operations HOPE, Inc (Facilitator)
• Vera Parker, MBA, Financial Well Being Coach,
Operation HOPE Inc
• Candace Covin, Senior Program Manager,
National Capital Region, American Red Cross
3:45 PM – 4:00 PM
Remarks from SWNA President
• Donna Purchase
Champions of Preparedness and Resilience
• Sue Taylor, DC VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
Preview of Day 2 Activities
• Regina Blye
• Ben Curran
Day 2 – September 25, 2020
9:00 AM – 9:10 AM
Welcome and Introductions
• Regina Blye
• Ben Curran
• Donna Purchase
9:00 AM – 9:15 AM
Champions of Preparedness and Resilience
• Kim McCall, DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA)
9:15 AM – 10:15 AM
COVID-19, What Just Happened and What to Expect Next?
• Ben Curran (Facilitator)
• John Davies- Cole, PhD, State Epidemiologist, DC Health,
Professor, Global Health, GW Milken School of Public Health
• Dennis Carroll, PhD, Chair, Global Virome Project
10:15 AM – 10:30 AM Disaster Play List
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Live from DC Forensics – A Look Behind the Scenes
• Sierra Armstrong (Facilitator)
• Jenifer Smith, PhD, Director, DC Department of Forensics
• Anthony Tran, DrPH, Director, DC Public Health Laboratory
11:30 AM – 11:45 AM Disaster Play List
11:45 AM – 12:45 PM
Climate Change and Environmental Justice
• Peggy Keller, MPH, CPM (Facilitator)
• Melissa Deas, MS, Climate Program Analyst, DC Department of Energy and Environment
• Garry A. Harris, MS, Director, Center for Sustainable Communities- Atlanta, President, Sustainable Solutions Group, Hampton Roads, VA
12:45 PM – 1:00 PM
Champions of Preparedness and Resilience
• Pastor Phillip Huber, MD VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
Summary and Wrap-up
• Donna Purchase
• Regina Blye, Co-Chair
• Ben Curran, Co-Chair
SPECIAL THANKS – FESTIVAL COMMITTEE
Sierra Armstrong
Regina Blye
Ben Curran
Peggy Keller
Bianca Kersellius
Angela Mitchell
Donna Purchase
Jena Roscoe
Stay Connected
SW Strong! is a group of SW community members & friends of SW committed to disaster preparedness & building disaster resilient communities.
We do this through interactive, fun talks, exercises, focus groups, kids’ activities, information dissemination, and DC CERT training promotion all in the interest of building a community that works together to fight climate change, prepare for all disasters, & promote disaster resiliency.
Regina Blye – Regina@swna.org
Ben Curran – Ben@swna.org
