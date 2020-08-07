It’s all a little different this year.

Sundays Suppers at the Southwest Duck Pond have always been a time to slow down and connect. While we cannot host our Sunday Suppers in the same way that we have in past years, we are keeping the spirit of the events alive this August with an Ode to Sunday Suppers. We’ve worked with a local artist to bring an interactive installation to the Southwest Duck Pond.

Write a poem about our neighborhood and your connections. Enter the commUNITY poetry contest and share a poem about our neighborhood and your connections. We will select winners each week to win a gift card to local restaurants. To enter, share your poem on social media and tag us @swbid with #SundaySupper2020, or submit your poem to info@swbid.org.