WELCOME TO THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF SWNA

Thank you for visiting the Southwest Neighborhood Assembly’s new website. We are excited to share our work. We invite you to look around and stay awhile…you’ll be glad you did.

SWNA is an all-volunteer organization and we could not accomplish our goals without the dozens of volunteers. Please explore and check out some new features including profiles of volunteer board members and task force chairs. Working together with dozens of volunteers, SWNA here for you!

This website was made possible with a grant from Friends of Southwest DC. https://friendsofswdc.org/