WELCOME TO THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF SWNA
Thank you for visiting the Southwest Neighborhood Assembly’s new website. We are excited to share our work. We invite you to look around and stay awhile…you’ll be glad you did.
SWNA is an all-volunteer organization and we could not accomplish our goals without the dozens of volunteers. Please explore and check out some new features including profiles of volunteer board members and task force chairs. Working together with dozens of volunteers, SWNA here for you!
This website was made possible with a grant from Friends of Southwest DC. https://friendsofswdc.org/
Our Mission:
To improve the quality of life for all residents; to open to every resident the wide cultural horizon of urban living; to help create rich and equal social, educational and economic opportunities for residents of Southwest DC; to assist in providing the opportunity for gainful employment for all; to promote development of the economic and aesthetic potential of Southwest; and preserve its diverse history. This mission shall be pursued without regard to the social, economic and racial barriers that have divided cities in the past.
SWNA at Work for Southwest DC
Founded in 1964, the Southwest Neighborhood Assembly (the Assembly) is the local civic organization in Near Southwest Washington, DC (zip code 20024). Governed by by-laws and an elected board, its mission is to improve the quality of life for its more than 12,000 residents.
The Assembly consists of The Southwester, a monthly news publications, and issue focused task forces (Education & Scholarship, Emergency Preparedness, Parks & Open Space, SW Heritage (History), Technology, Transportation, Waterfront Planning, Workforce Education & Adult Education and Youth Activities. Board members serve for two years. Task Force Chairpersons are appointed by and serve at the pleasure of its members with board approval.